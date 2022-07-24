Myanmar's military junta executed two prominent pro-democracy activists and two other men over terrorism charges, state media reported Monday, following a trial condemned by the UN and rights groups.

Veteran democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, and former National League for Democracy lawmaker Phyo Zayar Thaw were executed, along with Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported, without giving a date.

