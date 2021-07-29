Mysterious 'Jetpack Man' may have been spotted again in the skies near LAX

...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Friday July 30...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Friday July 30.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY FOR THIS EVENING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Air traffic controllers warned pilots that a person in a jetpack was spotted flying near LAX.
Air traffic controllers warned pilots to be on the lookout after a "man in a jetpack" was spotted near Los Angeles International Airport.
"Use caution, the jet man is back," an air traffic controller said in an audio transmission obtained by CNN. "Let me know if you see him."
A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said that a Boeing 747 pilot "reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jetpack" at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It was about 15 miles east of the airport and flying at an elevation of about 5,000 feet.
Air traffic controllers alerted pilots in the area out of an abundance of caution, the spokesperson said.
"SkyWest 3626, did you see the UFO?" asked the air traffic controller in one transmission.
"We were looking but we did not see Iron Man," a pilot responded.
Several aircraft got the warnings as they approached LAX, but the flight crews said they didn't see anyone in a jetpack.
It's not the first sighting of "Jetpack Man" near LAX.
In October, a China Airlines crew saw a person in a jetpack flying at about 6,000 feet.
