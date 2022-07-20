diosc tuber Name.jpg

They don’t often let me go to the supermarket unless it’s just to get a newspaper or a bag of ice, because I always end up spending too much time there. Not exactly buying things, but just looking at stuff and reading the labels. Vegetable juices, imported beer, macaroni, the roasted chickens, sushi, doughnuts in the bakery section, mustard (how many kinds of mustard should there be?), rice, syrup, milk, hot sauce, candy, cosmetics, CEREAL, beach stuff, dog toys…it goes on and on. (And, I’ve come up with a theory that modern grocery stores have two societal functions: satisfying our nutritional and every-day needs, as well as our up-front entertainment requirements. In fact, I’m one of those lucky people who can spend hours looking at the stuff: it’s way cheaper than going to a movie, after all. Plus there’s all that people-watching.)

And then, of course, there is the resident produce section. WOW. Locally-grown peaches and figs, plantains from Guatemala, and strawberries from Chile. Persimmons from the Orient, and lychees from Australia. Beautiful, fresh fruits and vegetables… too much fun for a botanist. It’s like being in a garden. You never know what you might run into on your next trip.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina.

As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

