Let’s head to the beach! But watch out for the dune vegetation: in many places, the vegetation is protected by law, and visitors are admonished to stay off the dunes. Besides, some dune plants will bite you back.

Our Mystery Plant is one of the “prickly pears” native to the southeastern USA, known from the coasts of the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi, and it should be in Louisiana and Texas. It produces small but magnificent yellow flowers, followed by soft, red, seed-filled fruits, which technically are berries. Although the plants like to be at the coast, and commonly on and behind beach dunes, they are also found on sandy or rocky ridges and outcrops well inland, and away from the beach.

Recommended for you

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos