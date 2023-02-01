A few days ago I was up at the herbarium here are USC; they let me come in now and then and putter around, helping to prepare and file away specimens. That day we all gathered around for a show-and-tell session after lunch. You never know what somebody might bring in with which to amaze us, and this time it was up to one our data managers, Csilla Czako, to show us something cool. And she did. Csillla had been to the farmers’ market in Atlanta a few days before, and she managed to find something that she knew would be a big hit.

She brought in the fruit of a very decidedly tropical tree. After admiring it for a while, we knew that the next step would be to cut it open and see what was inside. Well, inside there were a bunch of seeds, big ones, sort of dark brown, hard and angular, each one surrounded by a thick membranous tissue, soft and white. The daring among us tried this pulp: delicious! A sort of sweet tartness. And then the seeds (or “beans”): solid and firm, but chewy and a bit mealy… and with an unmistakable bitter chocolate taste, a bit too bitter for some of us.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina.

For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

