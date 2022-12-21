...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as
low as 10 below zero across most locales. Across the higher
terrain, wind chills could reach as low as 15 to 20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly
begin dropping into the teens and 20s behind an arctic front
late Thursday night into Friday. Lows on Saturday morning will
range from the single digits to mid teens across much of north
and central Georgia. In addition, windy conditions are
anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent
gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely. Higher gusts are possible in the
higher terrain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Some of my best botany field trips have been to supermarkets and produce stands. There’s always something interesting to see, and it makes an easy way of bringing classroom botany close to home (and the kitchen). Now, I’ve never taken one of my classes to a European city for a late-year visit to one of the famous farmers or Christmas-time markets, but I bet it would be fun.
Now in Vienna, the big city market is the place to be for produce. For a while now, and even beyond the Christmas season, one can see crates of this odd fruit for sale. It is sold as something of a confection. It is probably not quite as popular as a seasonal treat now as it was a few decades ago, but it remains a charming curiosity that is fun to play around with.
These pods are indeed beans, the fruits of a red-flowered, evergreen tree that is native to the Middle East, well into Turkey and Saudi Arabia. It has been known and used since the time of the Egyptian pharaohs, and was spread around by the Greeks. The Romans were fond of it, too: pods have been recovered from the ruins of Pompeii. This drought-resistant species is now cultivated as far west as Spain, and is grown in a few places in the southern United States. The shiny, purple-brown fruits are elongated and flat, but they tend to curl, somewhat resembling a goat’s horn (the scientific name comes from a Greek word which means “horn.”) The beans have been used for thousands of years as a fodder for cattle and goats. Each pod contains a dozen or so seeds, which are surrounded by a sweet, edible pulp. This pulp is quite fragrant--pleasantly--and provides a chewy, although a bit messy, snack. Mixed with chicory, the pulp makes a coffee substitute, but its most important use, by far, is as an excellent chocolate substitute. The seeds themselves are useful, too, providing an important gum source, which is used in food additives, cosmetics adhesives, and as a binding component of match-heads.
As a member of the legume family, this plant is related to various species known as “locusts.” One of the common locusts of eastern North America is “honey locust,” a previous, thorny subject for this column, and a species which also has elongated, flat, curling pods.
But back to the marketplace in Vienna. The German name for our Mystery Plant is “Johannisbrot,” which means “John’s bread,” a direct allusion to the Bible story of John the Baptist. Roaming around in the wilderness, there weren’t many fast-food joints to visit, so he would have had to do what he could, perhaps subsisting, as they say, on “locusts.” There is considerable controversy as to whether he would have been eating the insects, or indeed, the pods of this tree, which would have been on hand.
