Vienna, Naschmarkt Johanesbrot , Fabaceae.JPG

Some of my best botany field trips have been to supermarkets and produce stands. There’s always something interesting to see, and it makes an easy way of bringing classroom botany close to home (and the kitchen). Now, I’ve never taken one of my classes to a European city for a late-year visit to one of the famous farmers or Christmas-time markets, but I bet it would be fun.

Now in Vienna, the big city market is the place to be for produce. For a while now, and even beyond the Christmas season, one can see crates of this odd fruit for sale. It is sold as something of a confection. It is probably not quite as popular as a seasonal treat now as it was a few decades ago, but it remains a charming curiosity that is fun to play around with.

Recommended for you

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina.

As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos