Heigh-ho! sing heigh-ho! unto the green holly. Most friendship is feigning, most loving mere folly. Then, heigh-ho, the holly! This life is most jolly.
— William Shakespeare, As You Like It, II, 7
There are five different kinds of holly trees in Europe, and all are evergreen. The only holly that William Shakespeare would have known is the species called “European holly,” or Ilex aquifolium, which grows all over most of western Europe, including the British Isles. It looks an awful lot like our own “American holly,” or Ilex opaca, which is also an evergreen, and whose leaves are spiny, and which produces attractive red berries. Both species, of course, have a beloved reputation for Christmastime. (We are already receiving Christmas shopping catalogues in the mail, three days after Halloween. Humbug!)
You may have guessed that this week’s Mystery Plant is some sort of holly, and you would be right. But it is not an evergreen holly. If you locate this plant sometime in the middle of the winter, this holly won’t have a single leaf on it. In fact, there are several other Southeastern hollies, a dozen or so, that are deciduous. This particular species is widespread in the Southeast (not so much at high elevation) from Maryland to northern Florida, and then west to Texas and the Mississippi drainage to southern Illinois and Indiana. If you are a person who likes to go hiking, you have probably seen it, for it likes to grow in a variety of habitats, and doesn’t seem to be an ecological “specialist.” It is commonly seen on lower ground, especially within floodplains of rivers and creeks, but can occur in a variety of forest settings not associated with river drainages.
I’ve seen it most often a shrubby plant with lots of branches, sometimes becoming a small tree. However, I understand that the largest example in the U.S. (probably) is here in central South Carolina, with a diameter of about 12 inches.
Remember your botany class? If you were paying attention, you will remember that holly species are what we call “dioecious” (meaning “two houses”), in that male trees produce flowers (staminate) supplying pollen, and the flowers (pistillate) of female trees are the source of the fruits. (The practical side of this: if you want a holly tree that produces lots of pretty red berries, you’ll need to plant a female tree.) The flowers, whether staminate or pistillate, are inconspicuous, with tiny white petals, appearing in the spring. Green berries follow blooming, and when fully mature (autumn) will be soft and red-orange, not too shiny. Each of the berries will contain several (five or so) seeds, and each of these will be rather flat on two sides and rounded on the other end… sort of like an orange section. The fruits are eaten by a variety of wildlife species, so that’s good.
In fact, I once put a small handful of fruits into my mouth and sort of chewed the seeds out, without swallowing, of course. Awful!
As an excellent guide for many Southeastern woody species, consider “Trees, shrubs, and woody vines of northern Florida and adjacent Georgia and Alabama,” by Robert K. Godfrey, published (1988) by the University of Georgia Press.
