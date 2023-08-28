They say that when you are in a field of corn, you have to be careful what you say, since there are so many ears. Similarly, there are various forests in the eastern United States in which you have to be careful what you do, because there are plenty of eyes. Little, white, staring eyes.
This plant is a native herb, and it is reasonably common in damp, rich forests and on mountain slopes, from New Brunswick and Ontario well into the Great Lakes, then south through parts of Arkansas, and all the way south to the Florida panhandle… where it is rare. I’ve seen it way up in the flowery hollers of the Allegheny Mountains, growing alongside violets, cohosh, trilliums, ginseng, and Solomon’s-seal. In the Carolinas and Virginia, our mysterious herb is mostly a plant of the mountains and upper piedmont. The plants are shade-loving perennials, from a solid rootstock, coming up in the spring and unfolding one or two large, lovely, much-dissected leaves, the leaflets bearing plenty of raggedy teeth along the edges. These leaves aren’t very good for identifying this little plant, because there are plenty of other mountain herbs with very similar foliage. Flowers appear on the stem about April, arranged usually in a somewhat elongated cluster, each one forming a sort of powder-puff: the flowers themselves are pale yellow, and with plenty of stamens, but otherwise are rather drab, I think. Each flower is at the end of a relatively thick stalk. (And it is “thick stalk” in Greek which gives us the species name.) Later, the ovary of each flower swells into a soft green berry, which has several tiny seeds inside.
John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.
