Utricularia_inflata2.jpg

Floating bladderwort, Utricularia inflata

 Photo by Linda Lee

The other day I was busying around in the herbarium when a gentleman from the little town of Wagener, S.C., dropped by, carrying a bucket. Inside the bucket was a good bit of water, from his pond, and in the water was this very curious plant. The nice man was looking for someone to tell him what the plant was, and he had come to the right place.

This is a carnivorous plant, meaning that it is able to capture and digest animal life as a means of augmenting whatever minerals (especially nitrogen and phosphorus) are available to it in the wild. The animals used by carnivorous plants are generally quite tiny; no need to worry about falling into a carnivorous plant around here or anywhere else. The carnivorous Venus’ fly-trap, which does grow on the coast of the Carolinas (and a few other places, because it was planted there), is capable of capturing animals as large as small frogs. (Plant carnivory has always fascinated humans… you might want to see “Little Shop of Horrors” sometime.) You might be interested in knowing that the southeastern USA is one of the world’s hot-spots for carnivorous plants. Our Mystery Plant and Venus’ fly-trap (Dionaea), represent two of the genera of them. The others are the sundews (Drosera), the butterworts (Pinguicula), and of course, the fabulous pitcher plants (Sarracenia). Are any of these represented in your area?

Recommended for you

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos