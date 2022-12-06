carpinus bark-JBN.JPG

‘Ironwood,’ ‘Hornbeam,’ Carpinus caroliniana

 Photo by John Nelson

Winter hasn’t even started yet, but it sure looks like it in my backyard. Practically all of the leaves are fallen, and we’ve had two hard frosts here in central South Carolina. I am grateful that in my part of the world, the winters are relatively mild, and snow is a rare event. We all need to bear with whatever kinds of winters we have to put up with, and it’s that way for plants, too. This week’s Mystery Plant has settled down for the chilly months, getting ready to resprout its leaves in the spring.

It’s is a native, deciduous tree, found from eastern Canada to Nebraska, and south to Florida. It occurs widely in all the Southeastern states, so you have surely seen it somewhere, almost always in wet places. It is particularly at home in floodplains of deep swamps, often leaning over creeks. It is usually a small tree, commonly considered a member of the understory, although every now and then you can find one that is up to 40’ or so tall. Lots of slender branches, very twiggy. It produces very small, insignificant flowers, both male and female, in the spring, but the handsome, toothy leaves (which remind me of those of a beech or a birch) and the bracts surrounding the flowers are bright, attractive green. It’s not much for a fall color tree, as the dead leaves are sort of gray or brown. Those little flowers will form small, ribbed nutlets surrounded by the papery bracts, dry and papery. (I know I shouldn’t say that the flowers are “insignificant.”They are quite significant in their own way, of course, and after all, they are the reason that this species is able to reproduce. It’s just that the flowers probably won’t be showing in corsages or in bouquets. Maybe I should just say that they are “humble.”) All in all, I think this is an attractive tree, but I don’t see it often used in landscaping.

Recommended for you

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos