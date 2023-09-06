You might remember a couple of times in this column when the Mystery Plant was all about one of the various “Day-flowers” in a family named Commelinaceae. There are a couple of genera that you may be familiar with, including Commelina, which includes the “regular” dayflowers, as well as Tradescantia, which is a genus of a number of ornamental species, including those yard plants with the purple or blue flowers which we Southerners like to call “spiderworts.” Plants in the dayflower family are characterized, generally, by soft, succulent stems, which often sprawl. These various species have leaves which are alternate, just like you might expect from a grass or a sedge, in being “one at a time” along the stem. As always, the leaf is attached to the stem at a place called a node. The base of the leaf is a tubular affair, forming a sheath around the stem, and then the leaf blade is the free part that sticks out, or up, away from the stem.
The flowers of plants in the dayflower family are rather simple, as far as flowers go. The species we have in the Southeast will have perfect flowers, that is, with both pollen- and ovule- parts (“male” and “female”). There will be three sepals and three petals, and the petals are usually bright and showy. The reason this family is called the “DAYflower family” is that a single flower lasts only a day: opening in the morning and by the evening shriveling into a sodden little mass. Whatever pollination is going to take place must occur in that intervening time, during the “day”…and there is no nectar being produced for the little insect visitors. Each ovary will produce a small, dry capsule with a few tiny seeds inside.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.