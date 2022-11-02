For some reason I have never written about our true sunflowers in this column… which is a puzzlement, as sunflowers are some of the most interesting native species we have in the Southeast. All of our sunflowers belong to the genus Helianthus (which means “sunflower”, of course!), a member of the sunflower family, or Asteraceae. We’ve had plenty of other members of the sunflower family in this column, but not this one so far.

You’ll recall that members of the family are instantly characterized as having very small individual flowers crowded together into heads. The heads are surrounded at the base by a series of bracts, which offer protection to the flowers before the head has fully expanded. In general, each tiny flower has an ovary down at the base… an “inferior” ovary, which is destined to become a hard, one-seeded fruit, if all things go well. You’ll need to know that all these various parts of the plants, including the roots, stems, foliage, and of course the heads with their flowers, and a good many other details, are subject to wild and characteristic variation from genus to genus, which makes sense: this is the largest single plant family on earth, with over 1,500 different genera, and nearly 23,000 different species! (The two other really big plant families in terms of number of genera and species are the orchid family and bean family, in case you were wondering.)

Recommended for you

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos