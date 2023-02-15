Those of you faithful readers of this column will know that its author (me) is fond of studying the plant life in grocery stores… and of course this means those plants that are being marketed, usually as species which are edible in one way of another. In fact, I have taken classes of students to the grocery stores in order to get an idea of the diversity of plant life being offered to the public: this is what we commonly call “economic botany”. (I recall that once we went to a store whose manager allowed us to sample the fruits and things, so that was a big hit with the students. Especially that time a bit into a tiny red pepper which was basically the hottest thing I’d ever put in my mouth.)

Over the years of doing this, I have determined that the most interesting produce sections belong to the better-stocked markets, obviously, and that various ethnic markets offer the most interesting selections of all.

Recommended for you

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos