When The Scarecrow, the Tin-Man, and the Cowardly Lion finally got to the witch’s castle to rescue Dorothy, they probably had to crawl through this stuff. Perfect for a witch’s garden.
This is one of the various sorts of plants called “nettles,” most of which have achieved their notoriety from their ability to sting. The majority of the plants commonly known as stinging nettles are members of the nettle family, whose botanical name is Urticaceae (although maybe they should change it to “HURTicaceae”), and it is due to the presence of stinging hairs that they get their name.
These hairs may clothe the stems and foliage, and depending on the nettle species, may be quite abundant — and quite effective. Such stinging hairs are actually needle-pointed hollow tubes, most often with a rounded or bulbous base, and sometimes up to nearly 1/8 inch in length. When an unprotected arm or ankle (or whatever) brushes against one of these hairs, the sharp tip easily penetrates the skin, breaking open, and releasing an array of rather complicated compounds that cause itching and burning, sometimes severe. The stinging hairs may be of sufficient size to go through clothing, too.
Finding yourself in a large patch of these plants can be a sobering experience. The rash and burning acquired from unhappy contact with them may be rather long-lasting and can really put a hurting on a field trip. For this reason, and others, it’s a good idea to know the plants that you are going to closely encounter in natural settings. Know your plants. (Or take a botanist along and then buy lunch.)
This nettle is a common, native species from southern Canada south to Louisiana and northern Florida. It’s typically about knee-high, from thick roots, but often gets taller, over your waist. Despite its fearsome sting, the plants are quite beautiful, developing deep green, scalloped or toothy-margined leaves on long stalks. The male and female flowers are very small, and yellowish; female flowers ultimately produce tiny grain-like fruits, each containing a single seed.
The plants grow in a variety of moist forested systems and, here in the Southeast, are known mostly from the mountains and piedmont counties. Dense stands of it are often seen in the higher elevations, especially in rich mountain coves, where it may dominate the local herbaceous layer. On the piedmont, the plants tend to prefer river bottoms, and often show up on the rich soil of floodplains just behind natural levees. The plants do well in dense shade, and they don’t seem to like being in too much brightness.
Now there is a different, much more widespread plant that is called “stinging nettle,” and outside the Southern U.S., this usually means a plant called Urtica dioica. It’s easy to separate our Mystery Plant from Urtica dioica. Although they both sting like crazy, our Mystery Plant has alternate leaves (one at a time on the stem), while Urtica always has opposite leaves (two at a time). But if you’re trying to escape from a thicket of these plants, you may not notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.