Some of you, such as myself, really like to see the end of winter roll around each year. As with all the other seasons, this process is rather gradual, and there are many signs of spring’s coming, sometimes these working as “teases;” maple and elm trees budding, robins and cedar wax-wings all over the place, daffodils, crocus, and little weeds blooming in the lawn. Since my birthday seems always to be on Valentine’s Day, I have figured out that that means six more weeks of “winter,” at least in my neighborhood. All things considered, I think that it’s better that the coming of spring is indeed a gradual, weeks-long process, rather than like the sudden opening of a door. I hope that you are starting to see some signs of spring wherever you are, and that your spring will be wonderful. Here’s another one of spring’s signs, one in my backyard.

We “inherited” this shrub when we moved into the house, just short of 40 years ago. It has bloomed every single spring, right on cue, and it doesn’t matter what the previous weather has been, or how many times it’s been whacked by the weed trimmer. It’s tough, and it’s beautiful.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

