lilicates cress 1600.jpg

‘Pine lily,’ Lilium catesbaei

 Photo by John Nelson

It’s not often that we botanists, on our field trips, have to stop, speechless, and stare at a flower with jaws agape. It happened to me and my buddies recently deep in the pinelands of the Francis Marion National Forest here in my state.

It’s a not a tall plant, only about 2 feet high, and it never branches. A single flower is produced on each stem. The leaves are skinny and sharp-pointed, and they get progressively smaller up the stem. Notice that there are six brightly colored perianth parts: the three sepals and three petals are all bright orange, and heavily spotted. They look pretty much the same, and it would be OK if we refer to them as “tepals,” just for convenience. These tepals offer a good example of what we call a “claw”… the base of the each one is much more slender than the rest. And, these tepals generally have bright yellow coloration, along with a scattering of conspicuous purplish-brown spots. In each flower are six stamens, as well, and a central style arising between the stamens, coming up from the ovary. If you look closely at an open flower, you are likely to see the pollen dusting the sticky stigma at the style’s tip. If you recall your Botany 101 class (you did take botany, didn’t you?), you’ll know that plants such as this one … with grass-like, narrow leaves, and with flower parts in three’s (or multiples of three)… are most often classified as what we call “monocots,” as opposed to the “dicots.”

Recommended for you

PHOTOS: See who's up for adoption in Newton County

PHOTOS: See who's up for adoption in Newton County

Several animals are looking for the furever homes in Newton County. These pets are available for adoption through Newton County animal control. Visit the shelter and you will see many wonderful dogs and cats that are hoping for loving homes. They sometimes have other animals for adoption too… Click for more.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina.

As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos