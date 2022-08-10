If only the flowers were a little bigger!

Five brilliant pink petals emerge from an inconspicuous green calyx. Each vibrant blossom contains about 10-12 prominent stamens, each with a bright yellow anther. The style is divided at its summit into a number of branches, usually five or six, and these radiate outward, forming a sort of star-like pattern. This beautiful little flower is hard to miss when fully open, and that occurs only on sunny days, as the blooms don’t like cloudy or rainy weather. Once the flowers are open, though, the petals don’t last long, and after about one day they and the rest of the flower sort of sag away into a little mess, this eventually drying up and basically disappearing. What’s left would be a rounded capsule, plump and green, and only about half an inch long. The round capsule opens in an unusual way: instead of breaking open down the sides along lines (like most capsules), this has the upper half separate cleanly, like a small, pointed lid. (Or like the pointy cap of a tiny garden elf.) There are plenty of really small, black seeds inside, and once the lid is off the capsule, the seeds sprinkle out quickly. These seeds are readily spread, being so small, and it is for this reason that the plants get around easily.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina.

As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications.

