Platanus_occidentalis3.jpg

Sycamore, Platanus occidentalis

 Photo by Linda Lee

Most people tend to overlook tree bark as rather uninteresting, at best. It's too bad, because bark is a fascinating and often attractive plant "invention," and is actually rather complex in its various appearances and origin. Of course, it is only developed on woody plants. Clearly, bark varies considerably from species to species, and some types of trees are easily identified by the kind of bark they have.

The bark of this tree is certainly easily recognized. It starts out quite smooth on young twigs, but as the branches grow, the bark begins to peel and crack, thus exfoliating. Irregularly-shaped, plate-like sections falling away typically reveal a beautiful mosaic of deeper bark which is white, tan and often green, forming prominent map-like patterns, much like a jigsaw puzzle. You might think, too, that such bark resembles desert camouflage.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

