Tag alder, Alnus serrulata

 Photo by Tony Adcock

Here’s an easy one. It’s easy because it is very common, and very distinctive.

This is a shrubby species, usually a multi-trunked woody plant, with smooth gray bark, often getting to be a tall shrub, or even a small tree. It is found nearly throughout the eastern United States, from Maine to northern Florida, and generally westward to Texas and Oklahoma. It loves wet soil, and is a common component of floodplain woods and swamps. This species is most often seen on “low” ground, that is, not in high elevations. So, although it is common, you won’t be seeing it in our higher eastern mountains. It’s a flat-lander.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina.

As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

