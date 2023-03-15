...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...North and Central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 11 AM EDT this morning.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at less than 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Here’s an easy one. It’s easy because it is very common, and very distinctive.
This is a shrubby species, usually a multi-trunked woody plant, with smooth gray bark, often getting to be a tall shrub, or even a small tree. It is found nearly throughout the eastern United States, from Maine to northern Florida, and generally westward to Texas and Oklahoma. It loves wet soil, and is a common component of floodplain woods and swamps. This species is most often seen on “low” ground, that is, not in high elevations. So, although it is common, you won’t be seeing it in our higher eastern mountains. It’s a flat-lander.
How is it distinctive? Well, it sports attractive, bright green leaves (bright green above and below) which are finely toothed along the edges. The leaf blades are frequently sort of football-shaped, or perhaps a bit egg-shaped... with the wide end of the egg at the tip. These leaves are completely deciduous, and will turn brown in the fall and eventually fall away. Now, this is one of those plants that produces both male flowers and female flowers on the same plant, but separate from each other. (Such a species is said to be “monoecious”...regular old corn would be another good example. Note, however, that trees such as maples, which are either “male” or “female”, are termed “dioecious”.) In our Mystery Plant, the flowers are very tiny and inconspicuous, held together in tight clusters called “catkins” or “aments”. The female flowers develop in small, scaly affairs that look like miniature pine cones. These aments start out somewhat pink, and as they develop, enlarge slightly, becoming hard and woody. Just like a tiny cone.
The male flowers, though, are arranged in more obvious aments that are elongated and wiggly, looking something like long, skinny caterpillars. The scales making up the male ament will each bear three tiny flowers, and these flowers consist only of a few stamens each. VERY small little flowers, but capable, in a mass, of producing quite a lot of pollen. After shedding pollen, these male aments fall away to the ground. Pollen from the male flowers is wind-borne, eventually reaching the females aments, where fertilization occurs. The flowers are easily visible right now, in the earliest part of the spring. After the female aments mature and ripen, their scales will slowly separate, and miniscule, winged fruits will be released. Each fruit contains a tiny little seed. The dried-out female aments remain on the twigs for a good while, but they eventually drop off.
The fact that this plant blooms so early makes it a real treat for botanists, and especially students on a field trip. We saw some of these plants this past week, and I told the students that spring had arrived. I went on and on... and on, I suppose, and then one of the students, busily scribbling notes, said that I sounded like a preacher giving a sermon. How did I respond? “Can somebody give me an AMENT!”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
