Know well the condition of your flocks…
Proverbs 27: 23.
In 1753 Carolus Linnaeus published his stupendous “Species Plantarum”. In this epic work he intended to name all the plants known at that time, which then totaled about 7,500 species, and he provided a brief description of each one. Linnaeus is still considered the “father” of plant taxonomy, and his publication is maintained by modern-day botanists as the basis, or starting point, of the names of all the plants in the world. Although Linnaeus knew that there were plenty of plant species yet to be discovered, he badly underestimated the total number. Botanists these days ballpark that world-wide there are about 450,000 different plant species…maybe more than that, with many yet to be discovered and named. And appreciated.
Linnaeus named his 7,500 species by assigning each one to what we call a genus. Some of these genera (that’s the plural word) contained a single species, while others embraced several to many. (For instance, Linnaeus recognized 7 different grape species, and he maintained their names within the genus Vitis, which is the Latin word for “grape”.) Another one of his genera contained (in his mind) 9 different species, all from America, and their genus name was borrowed from the Greek word phlogos, meaning “flame”, alluding to their colorful and showy flowers.
Flash forward now to 2022.
A few weeks ago, I was contacted by an outstanding young botanist from Harvard University, Bridget Bickner, who for her doctoral dissertation is studying members of this colorful genus. Bridget was about to set off on an extensive field trip through the Southeast in order to study populations of one particular species; her special interests involve an understanding, among other things, of the evolution of its seed production. As it turns out, I knew that this particular species was growing in some abundance within a powerline right-of-way nearby (behind my sister’s house, actually), and she (Bridget) was able to come sample plants from that population. So, there we were, chattering happily in the spring sunshine: I am lucky to have spent the day with her. Botanists like to help each other out when they can!
This is a perennial species which can be found growing from Virginia through the Carolinas and down to the upper half of Florida, and over to eastern Texas. It is a plant that loves dry, sandy soils. Its stems are wiry and tough, sprawling on the ground. The short leaves are sharp and a bit prickly. Plants typically form mounded clumps. The flowers are brightly colored and conspicuous: each flower has a tubular corolla with 5 flaring lobes. After pollination, the ovary of each flower swells into a dry, narrow capsule, eventually popping open and scattering its several small seeds. In the population we visited, there were thousands of plants scattered over the sand, with corollas ranging from snowy white to hot pink to nearly purple. It was a charming scene, and wonderful to behold. How could one stand in such a beautiful setting and not feel happy?
