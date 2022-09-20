Platanthera_ciliaris1.jpg

‘Yellow fringed orchid,’ Platanthera ciliaris

 Photo by Linda Lee

There are thousands of different kinds of orchids. In fact, botanists generally consider this to be the largest plant family, with upwards of 30,000 different species. This really is a bewildering number of organisms and suggests that there are plenty of evolutionary pathways being “tried out” within the family. The orchids, as a group, form a very natural assemblage, and there is usually no mistaking an orchid once you can study it at hand.

Of course, there is tremendous variation among these species, and that is one of the reasons this is such a fascinating plant group. Orchids are found worldwide (except in Antarctica) in a remarkable array of sizes, flower shapes and architecture, as well as habitats and ecosystems. Lots of times when people say the word “orchid”, the listener will have an instant mental image of something bright and showy, hanging from a tree in the tropics, or pinned to an evening gown. It’s good to realize that not all orchids are tropical, useful as corsages, or epiphytic (growing on other plants) in steaming jungles. This week’s Mystery Plant is a good illustration of these points... and I couldn’t resist featuring it, as it is truly one of the showiest herbs we have.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications.

For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

