Keith A Bradley

Where exactly is the “enchanted forest” that you sometimes hear about? I’ve come to realize that for me, it was that little patch of woods right next door when I was growing up. But you’ve probably been in an enchanted forest, too.

Enchanted forests come in a wide variety of sizes, and some of the most enchanted examples can be very tiny. All they need is a tree or two, maybe a few shrubs, some ground cover, and perhaps some native wildflowers. Oh yes, a bird passing through helps. So does a frog, or a toad. Of course, grand vistas featuring waterfalls and majestic peaks, along with lots of wildlife and rare plants helps make a great enchanted forest. Again, though: some of the most magically enchanted woods are postage-stamp sized patches of real estate, without an exhaustive list of unusual species present. Of course, part of the enchantment of the forest comes from within our heads: you need to become a part of your forest, even if for just a few moments, listening carefully to its sounds, taking in the smells, and paying attention to what really makes it a place separate from the everyday urbanized existence from which we too often can’t seem to escape. It’s the little things that count, the little aspects of nature that have their own story to tell, and which collectively offer us something unique.

