CONYERS — The Rockdale County Branch NAACP will host a Virtual Black History Bowl for Rockdale middle and high school students.
The event, which will be conducted Saturday Feb. 20 via Kahoot game-based learning, will take place in two sessions. The middle school session will begin at 3 p.m., followed by the high school session at 4:15 p.m. Participation is free, and winners will receive cash prizes.
Those who want to participate should email vbhb2021@gmail.com or call 678-374-9639 to request the registration from. Registration ends Feb. 13 at noon.
Participation will be limited to the first 50 middle and high school students.
