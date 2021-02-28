VIRTUAL BLACK HISTORY BOWL V. FINAL (1).jpg

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Branch NAACP will host a Virtual Black History Bowl for Rockdale middle and high school students.

The event, which will be conducted Saturday Feb. 20 via Kahoot game-based learning, will take place in two sessions. The middle school session will begin at 3 p.m., followed by the high school session at 4:15 p.m. Participation is free, and winners will receive cash prizes.

Those who want to participate should email vbhb2021@gmail.com or call 678-374-9639 to request the registration from. Registration ends Feb. 13 at noon.

Participation will be limited to the first 50 middle and high school students.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.