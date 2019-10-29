CONYERS — On Sunday, Nov. 3 at 9 p.m., Kelli Ferrell, owner and founder of Nana's Chicken and Waffles in Conyers will be competing on Food Network's "The Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge."
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge invites six of the nation's most talented chefs to compete for the champion title.
Hosted by Giada De Laurentiis, the show challenges chefs to a series of competitions to see who can prepare the best Thanksgiving-themed meals.
The competition will be judged by Alex Guarnaschelli, Carla Hall and Christian Petroni, who will decide which chef will go home after each round of challenges.
The final chef to make it through all of the rounds will take home $25,000.
This is Ferrell's second time on the Food Network -- as she appeared on Guy's Grocery Games, a reality-based cooking television game show hosted by Guy Fieri on Food Network.
Kelli Ferrell and her husband Mark are the founders and owners of Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles, a family oriented, Louisiana/Maryland style diner in Conyers.
To try some of Ferrell's recipes, visit Nana's at 1040 Flat Shoals Road, or find her cookbook "Kooking with Kelli" on Amazon.