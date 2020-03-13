CONYERS — The Conyers–Rockdale (Nancy Guinn Memorial) Library will be canceling all programs and events scheduled at the library March 14 - April 1, 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The library will be waiving fines for late materials during this time. The library staff will continue to pay attention to the community updates and keep residents informed of any other changes in the library operation.

At this time, the Conyers-Rockdale (Nancy Guinn Memorial) Library will remain open during regular business hours.

Residents are reminded that they can access e-books, audiobooks, movies and more with digital devices through the library's website conyersrockdalelibrary.org

