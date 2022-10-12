CONYERS — The Conyers-Rockdale/Nancy Guinn Library has partnered with the city of Conyers to be a part of the Mayor's Reading Club, a program created by Georgia City Solutions, a Georgia Municipal Association nonprofit. Nancy Guinn Library will host the Mayor's Reading Club, and the first featured guest reader is Conyers's very own Mayor Vince Evans. The first Mayor's Reading Club Storytime is Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m.
Georgia City Solutions is a nonprofit organization was created by the Georgia Municipal Association in 2018 to establish and support new and innovative programs, solutions and research aimed at building vibrant, economically prosperous and well-managed cities and improving the quality of life of municipal residents in Georgia. GCS provides GMA with tools to attract funding to create and support a wide range of programs that will make a positive impact on the economic vitality and quality of life in cities and enhance the operation of municipal governments.
Georgia City Solutions seeks to address challenges facing cities, including building future leadership capacity and improving levels of civic engagement; addressing systemic conditions and policies that foster racial inequities and perpetuate the outcomes of intergenerational poverty, such as low academic achievement and lack of a trained workforce, substandard housing and blighted neighborhoods, substance abuse, crime and a myriad of physical health problems; and creating a pipeline of qualified workers to fill critical municipal government positions.
Mayor Evans is one of more than 40 mayors in the state who have agreed to be a part of The Mayor's Reading Club. Other area cities that have established their own Mayor's Reading Club include Monroe, Peachtree City, Athens-Clarke County, Carrollton, Suwanee and Madison.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.