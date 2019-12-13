CONYERS — Expressing the true meaning of the giving season, the Nancy Guinn Memorial Library has adopted Canine Caravan Rescue Inc. this Christmas in their continual effort to give back to the community by helping one of many non-profits in the east metro area.
Canine Caravan Rescue is a volunteer-based, non-profit initiative founded in Dekalb County, formed to save the lives of up to 50 animals each month in Metro Atlanta and surrounding counties.
Make sure to stop by the Nancy Guinn Memorial Library and bring a donated item that will help the CCR volunteers take care of the homeless pups they are waiting to find forever homes.
Donated items can include: dog food, snap collars (mainly small or medium), gently used or new towels, small blankets and toys.
You may place your item under the Giving Tree during normal library hours between now and Saturday, Dec. 21.
You can also make a direct monetary donation to the organization at www.caninecaravanrescue.org.
Follow them on Twitter @CanineCaravan for more timely updates on pup whereabouts.
For more information, contact the Conyers-Rockdale Library System at 770-388-5040.