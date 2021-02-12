CONYERS — Master storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste will lend her yarn-spinning talents to Nancy Guinn Memorial Library to help celebrate Black History Month.
Grant-Baptiste will tell the powerful stories of African American ancestors and demonstrate how storytelling has historically been used as a tool of both resistance and reconciliation.
The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. on the ConyersRockale Library YouTube channel.
According to Grant-Baptist’s Facebook page, she is a Savannah native who has extensive experience in community and leadership development, grass roots organizing and youth development.
She serves as the Community Leadership coordinator for the city of Savannah’s Community Planning and Development Department where she plans, organizes and implements the Leadership Development Institute. The Leadership Development Institute is a training program designed to develop neighborhood-based leaders and grass roots organizations to bring about changes necessary to improve the quality of life in Savannah’s neighborhoods.
Grant-Baptiste is also an active social change advocate and is known throughout Chatham County for her efforts to empower families and communities.
