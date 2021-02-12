CONYERS — Master storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste will lend her yarn-spinning talents to Nancy Guinn Memorial Library to help celebrate Black History Month.

Grant-Baptiste will tell the powerful stories of African American ancestors and demonstrate how storytelling has historically been used as a tool of both resistance and reconciliation.

The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. on the ConyersRockale Library YouTube channel.

Recommended for you

+46
50 Black writers whose impact went beyond the page

50 Black writers whose impact went beyond the page

This Stacker slideshow showcases some of the most prominent African American writers in history who’ve had impacts that reached far beyond the page. Some of the esteemed authors include James Baldwin, Zora Neale Hurston, Toni Morrison, Frederick Douglass, Maya Angelou, and others.  Click for more.

According to Grant-Baptist’s Facebook page, she is a Savannah native who has extensive experience in community and leadership development, grass roots organizing and youth development.

She serves as the Community Leadership coordinator for the city of Savannah’s Community Planning and Development Department where she plans, organizes and implements the Leadership Development Institute. The Leadership Development Institute is a training program designed to develop neighborhood-based leaders and grass roots organizations to bring about changes necessary to improve the quality of life in Savannah’s neighborhoods.

Grant-Baptiste is also an active social change advocate and is known throughout Chatham County for her efforts to empower families and communities.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.