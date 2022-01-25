CONYERS — For the third year in a row the Nancy Guinn Memorial Library will celebrate Black History Month with a presentation by Master Storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste.
The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. The program will be held inside the library with limited space available. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Grant-Baptiste, an educational consultant, will tell the powerful stories of African American ancestors and demonstrate how storytelling has historically been used as a tool of both resistance and reconciliation.
According to Grant-Baptist’s Facebook page, she is a Savannah native who has extensive experience in community and leadership development, grass roots organizing and youth development.
