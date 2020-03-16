CONYERS — The Conyers–Rockdale (Nancy Guinn Memorial) Library announced Friday that the staff will be canceling all programs and events scheduled at the library March 14 - April 1, and will close at 3 p.m. daily March 16-31, due to COVID-19 concerns.
"The library will be waiving fines for late materials during this time. The safety and health of the library visitors and staff is of the highest priority," said Delores Gulley, Extension Services Coordinator.
Library administrators will continue to pay attention to the community updates and keep families informed of any other changes in the library's operations.
The community is reminded that you can access e-books, audiobooks, movies and more with your device through www.conyersrockdalelibrary.org
