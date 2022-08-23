CONYERS — The Conyers-Rockdale (Nancy Guinn Memorial) Library welcomed the community to its new Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Garden by participating in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census.
The Great Georgia Pollinator Census is a citizen science project created by the University of Georgia. This project is for everyone to participate and make a difference in pollinator conservation. The library took part in the Great Georgia Pollination Census Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19.
Counters participating in the library's pollination census chose between two plants or more within the library's garden, observed and counted the number of insects that visited each plant, and recorded the stops on a checklist.
The library’s butterfly garden is named in honor of First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who turned 95 on Aug. 18.
Carter has been interested in butterflies since her youth, which led her to establish a butterfly garden at her home in Plains. That garden ultimately led to the formation of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, a collection of gardens throughout southwest Georgia.
Last weekend’s pollinator census was the fourth annual count in Georgia.
Over the past three years, more than 14,000 Georgians have participated in the citizen-science project, created and led by UGA Extension Community and School Garden Coordinator Becky Griffin.
The project educates Georgians about the importance of pollinators, provides data for researchers tracking pollinator populations, and facilitates the creation of new, sustainable pollinator spaces.
“The scope of this project is enormous and would not be possible without project partners, including other universities, public gardens and businesses,” Griffin said.
In 2021, more than 5,900 Georgians submitted counts, up 55% from 2020, and approximately 436 new pollinator gardens were created as a result of the pollinator census.
Many of those Georgians were at school — children at 75 schools around the state learned about the importance of pollinators and participated by submitting counts during the event.
“Most of our partners host workshops, tours or lectures related to pollinators and the census, and many host events on census counting dates, guide visitors on counting protocol or provide group efforts for participants,” Griffin added.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
