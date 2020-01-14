CONYERS — Nancy Guinn Memorial Library is ready to take on the new year and will be continuing some programs as well as introducing new ones in the upcoming month.
In February, the Nancy Guinn Memorial Library will celebrate Black History Month with individual performances from local storytellers and musicians.
On three Saturdays after the Law Topic Speaker Series is finished, there will be different performances by the following storytellers and musicians:
Saturday, Feb. 1 : Celebrating Black History Month with Storyteller Josie Bailey.
Starting at 2 p.m., children of all ages will listen to engaging stories and tales by Josie Bailey, a professional storyteller, author and Georgia native.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Phil Morrison Jazz Trio featuring Joe Watts.
Celebrate the musical sounds of Phil Morrison Jazz Trio featuring Joe Watts, on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 2 p.m – 4 p.m. Composer and bassist Phil Morrison head up the trio that will play some jazz favorites, original compositions and introduce you to the history of jazz music.
Saturday, Feb. 15: Master Storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste.
Lillian Grant-Baptiste will demonstrate how storytelling was used historically as a tool for resistance and reconciliation, on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Grant-Baptiste will have you mesmerized by the magic and wonder of storytelling.
These programs are free and are open to the public in the meeting room on the lower level. For more information, contact Conyers-Rockdale Library at 770-388-5040.
