COVINGTON — Civic and business leader Nancy Schulz was welcomed into an elite cadre of Newton County citizens Thursday when she was named recipient of the R.O. Arnold Award.
The award, given annually by the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, is regarded as the most prestigious award given to a citizen of Newton County.
In announcing the surprise honor, Chamber board member Barbara Morgan recalled Arnold’s civic and philanthropic contributions to the community as unequaled and worthy of emulation.
“We honor his memory and his example by giving the R.O. Arnold Award to individuals who display extraordinary community service,” said Morgan. “This year’s award-winner is not a native of this county, but upon first setting foot here 31 years ago, this individual went ‘all in,’ giving completely of herself in venues ranging from education to public health to business to local government to the young people of Newton County, and now to sustainability issues so that we can maintain our quality of life in the future and meet the challenges we can hardly envision. This person wanted the community that we all love to be a place that her children would be proud to call home, and to that end she has focused her unstinting efforts and at considerable personal sacrifice over the many years she has seved in numerous public positions, the least of which was 12 years in elected office on the Board of Commissioners. At every step she has sought and felt a spiritual calling of the sort Mr. Arnold would have recognized.”
Schulz expressed her surprise and appreciation to the hundreds of Chamber members and guests who had gathered Thursday evening at Oxford College for the 2023 Annual Meeting.
“I want to thank all of you; I want to thank this community for being my home and giving me the opportunity to participate,” she said. “As Barbara said, this is a place where we owned a business, and we wanted to give back; we wanted to make this a place not only where our children could come home but where children everywhere who grew up in the community would feel like it is home.”
Schulz and her husband Dick Schulz moved to Newton County in 1992 when they became involved with The Oaks golf course, a business in which they later became owners.
Schulz was elected to the Newton County Board of Commissioners in 2008 and served three terms. During those years she was instrumental in helping the county weather the financial storms of an economic downturn and become re-established on sound financial footing. The county also made significant organizational changes to its purchasing policy, solid waste management and form of government.
Schulz has also worked 40 years as a public health nurse. She was instrumental in the founding of the Newton County Boys & Girls Club and served on the board of directors of Covington Family YMCA. The mother of two children, Schulz has also been active in Newton County’s PTOs, booster clubs, raising money for the schools and coordinating the community effort in establishing an outdoor learning center at Fairview Elementary.
Although The Oaks closed in 2021, Schulz and her husband remain involved with the golf industry as the owners of a golf course supply business.
In other awards given Thursday night, the Dick James Small Business of the Year went to Brian and Melissa Kitchens and Josh and Amber Foster of Boost Trampoline Park; The Deal of the Year Award was presented to Rivian; and the Spirit of Excellence Award (Ambassador of the Year) went to Ted Cummings of Onyx Media Services.
