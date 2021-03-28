COVINGTON — Just getting home after spending two months in Los Angeles, Calif., with her first grandchild, Nancy Schulz was talkative and excited about the future and this newest addition to the family.
“His name is Emerson and he’s 19 months old,” she said. “He’s just the love of my life. But don’t tell my husband!”
Her joy was so great, one might be surprised to learn that not long ago Schulz lost an election for a seat she held since 2008. She served on the Newton County Board of Commissioners for 12 years. After representing District 3 for three terms, Schulz lost the Democratic nomination to Alana Sanders, who won without any Republican opposition in November.
When asked her thoughts about no longer serving on the board, Schulz was quick to reply.
“I won’t be sitting in my room sulking,” she said with a laugh. “I went to California for two months to see my grandson and soak up some 70-degree weather and sunshine. Now I’m back and ready to see what I need to do. It’s amazing what sunshine and 70 degrees do to your psyche.”
It was a much-needed break after a dozen years of public service — years that Schulz says were filled with fiscal responsibility, progress and hard work.
“I took office in 2009, and immediately we had to have a budget amendment because the economy started crashing in July 2008,” she said. “So in February, we had to begin figuring out how we were going to keep the county alive financially. We had to revise budgets and a massive restructuring of work force and our budget had to be cut 25%. That was, ‘Hello, here you are.’ And then in March is when the economy really tanked.”
Schulz says the job demanded financial discipline.
“I’ve been there,” she said. “It’s hard to look people in the face and say, ‘I’m sorry we can’t afford your position any more.’ But I also wasn’t afraid to do what had to be done to keep the county afloat.”
She says 2009 was an especially difficult year.
“It was absolutely devastating in 2009,” Schulz said. “We had the flood in September 2009, which was a double whammy. We had tornadoes and had all kinds of natural disasters and a financial disaster. It took 10-11 years to come out of that. But the way we came out of that was making some really tough decisions people weren’t happy about. Fast forward now, and the county is really on strong financial footing.”
Schulz said it was just a few weeks ago that auditors gave the county a new positive report.
“(The auditors) said, ‘You’re finally where we need you to be and be really mindful about how you make decisions going forward,’” she said, adding that during her time in office, the board made many strategic decisions. She said it changed the form of government to become more efficient and embraced the concept of OneNewton.
“Those aren’t necessarily sexy things, but they are fundamental things that had to be done to get the county on successful financial footing,” she added. “I’m proud of that. The greatest gift I have was because of my experience with the golf course, I brought that to the mix. Getting those footings in place, the organizational structure, financial structure, framework all into place and then you can really grow from there.”
When she lost the Democrat Party nomination, did Schulz think voters no longer appreciated her efforts?
“I would say the voters appreciated it three times and the fourth time, maybe they felt like it was time to take a different trajectory,” she said. “And this is what I can say about 2020. The campaign experience was completely different because in the three previous cycles, (we had) grass roots, knocking on doors, sitting down with people, fireside chats. I sent out regular email blasts. Come 2020, when COVID came in, you couldn’t go door-to-door or get in front of the people... You had to embrace the technology. Honestly, I feel like what I spent the greater part of the spring doing was making sure people got fed and making sure people’s businesses were able to survive. I spent a lot of time helping businesses get grants. I did a lot of social work.
“To me, that was critical, and because of that I wasn’t really able to embrace the technology perhaps the voters needed me to do. And that’s OK because who I am is that I’d much rather (be helping people) and to me that’s far more important than making sure the voters knew who I was. I could go to bed at night. I’m not one who is flashy, and perhaps that doesn’t bode well for politicians, and I’m not. I could probably use social media a lot better, but that’s not who I am. I don’t post that much on social media. I’d rather work with you side-by-side. I’ve picked up a lot of trash ... I’d rather be working with you in the trenches. That doesn’t reach as many people as social media, but that’s OK. I’m going to be true to myself. I’m still going to be working in the trenches.”
With more than 40 years working in the health care field, Schulz enjoys being hands-on with whatever she does. Born in Nashville, Tenn., she received her undergraduate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee (UT) in Knoxville, as well as a master’s degree in nursing from Vanderbilt University. She is a registered nurse and a certified nurse practitioner.
“From womb to tomb, I’m a family nurse practitioner,” she said. “Most of my experience in health care is in public health... I’ve also taught nursing, and I helped develop a bachelor’s program in nursing for Carson-Newman University in Jefferson, Tenn.”
She met Dick Schulz when both were students at UT, where he was studying golf course design and management. Mr. Schulz was born in Kentucky, but grew up in Chattanooga. The couple married in 1979 and moved to Pennsylvania, where Mrs. Schulz, who worked for a time at Egleston’s Children’s Hospital in Atlanta and at a health department in Tennessee, began teaching nursing at East Stroudsburg State University. The snow was fun for a year, she said, but the couple began missing the South and their families, so they moved back to Tennessee and settled in Gatlinburg for three years. After that, they moved to Georgia where Mr. Schulz worked at the Atlanta Country Club and Mrs. Schulz worked for the Cobb County Health Department as a nurse practitioner. All three of the Schulz children were born at Northside Hospital, and the family lived in Marietta from 1984-1992, at which time they moved to Newton County to get involved with The Oaks golf course.
“That’s where life takes a really interesting turn,” Mrs. Schulz said. “...We acquired our ownership through a bankruptcy. We had two small children at the time, and we had a bankrupt business we had to resurrect. We decided we couldn’t do that living in Marietta, so we decided we had to move to Covington. We moved here and jumped in with all our feet, hands, heads and bodies.”
Mrs. Schulz handled the financial end of the business while her husband worked on redesigning and rebuilding The Oaks course.
“We jumped in and we revived the business,” Schulz said. “It’s taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears to do that. In the 1990s, when we took this business and had to start making it work financially, interest rates were 13-18 percent. We had a mortgage we had to service debt on at 18%. At one point it even went up to 21%. Gradually, we made lots of difficult decisions... We’ve been through economic highs and economic catastrophes. We treat our staff like family and bring everybody into the mix and ask, ‘What do we need to do here to make this work?’”
Schulz, who holds the largest share of the limited partnership, also has the title of controller for the business and jokes that it is “very appropriate for my personality.” Her husband manages the general partnership and is director of golf.
“We have a total of 10 partners, so we don’t make decisions by ourselves,” Schulz added. “...We are a limited partnership, and we’ve weathered a lot of storms. In 2013, we launched another business; we diversified. We have a cover business. I mostly just do the books and keep the financial records. It’s a product he sells throughout the Southeast... It’s a product that covers greens when it gets below 25 degrees.”
Despite the business ups and downs, Schulz said, “You just have to figure it out.”
“Resilience is one word to describe Dick and me,” she added. “If I had to describe myself it would be financially disciplined. Together we are resilient.”
Her political life sort of evolved. As a nurse, Schulz was involved with the Georgia Nurses’ Association and worked on its government affairs committee. She was responsible for following the budget through the state’s General Assembly and studied those budget items designated for public health and health care in general. It was a volunteer position, but Schulz took seriously her role in overseeing legislation that involved health care matters.
Once the family moved to Covington, she said that interest faded as her duties grew with raising her children and helping resurrect The Oaks. When their children were in school, she and her husband were active in Newton County’s PTOs, booster clubs, raising money for the schools and coordinating the community effort in establishing an outdoor learning center at Fairview Elementary.
When the District 3 seat opened up in 2008, Schulz said some people came to her husband to talk to him about running, but he told them he had no desire to do that.
“Right after that, I was in church and I just felt this powerful call — ‘If you run, I’ll take care of you,’” Schulz said. “I thought it was the weirdest thing I’ve felt in my life. I have no desire to do this. This is not who I am. I just kept hearing this call — ‘I’ll take care of you.’ I told Dick about it when we were driving home. He said if you run, talk to some people about it. He said it was an uphill battle, but try it.”
She said hers was a Republican district, but it was the year Barrack Obama ran for president, which would soon usher in a Democratic wave.
“I felt strongly that I’m socially liberal and fiscally conservative,” Schulz said. “My grandfather was a Democrat and county commissioner. I’d had a long history of Democrats in my family, growing up in Tennessee. I had people say, ‘You’d be better off running as a Republican,’ but I said I don’t feel like that’s who I am. Integrity is critical to me. There were five other men in the Democrat primary. I came in second, then we had a runoff and I won the runoff.”
Schulz went on to win the general election, and she remembers politics was quite different in those days.
“There was no nastiness among us,” she said. “We were all very cordial and gracious to each other. There were a lot of people in the race, but everyone was really very civil to each other. It was nothing like 2016 or 2020. It was the first time we really had any kind of social media. I remember having a website, but most of what you did at that point was put on your best walking shoes and go knock door-to-door.”
Reflecting on her 2020 loss, Schulz said people have told her she did not promote herself enough.
“I know I don’t,” she admits. “I’m a nurse, a mother, a wife — that’s who I am at my core. I like helping people. And I don’t like to tell a lot of people when I help others.”
She is a proud mother and now a proud grandmother. Her daughter Alexandria Schulz lives in San Francisco, Calif., where she is in corporate sales for an information technology company.
“She loves it out there,” her mother said. “She went to Agnes Scott College, spent three years in Atlanta, three years in Asheville, then Washington, D.C., for three years and San Francisco for four years. She really loves San Francisco and spends a lot of time skiing at Lake Tahoe, which is very suited to her.”
Son Richard Schulz and his wife Kelsey along with their baby Emerson live in Los Angeles, where Schulz is a director in the film industry and manager of creative development for the Mattel Toy Co. He works on the digital side of Mattel, which involves Hot Wheels, Tonka and every other company brand except for Barbie. Schulz said her son is also a freelance director and writer and recently finished a short film for Dr. Dre, a well-known American rapper, record producer, executive and founder of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. Richard Schulz also worked with actress Reese Witherspoon in her media company Hello, Sunshine. His mother is proud that a white paper her son wrote while serving his internship with the Arts Association in Newton County around 2009, contributed toward efforts in coordinating the county’s film industry.
He was working on his degree in film when he and his wife met while both were attending Elon University in North Carolina. Kelsey Schulz went on to law school and is now an entertainment lawyer in L.A.
“I’m really proud of all three of them,” Schulz said. “They went to California and they are very successful... My kids went to school in Newton County and got a good foundation, a really good foundation and they were able to spread their wings and do really good things. They got that from Newton County schools and teachers who inspired them.”
When asked about her children, Schulz says she has three, which includes the baby daughter she lost before daughter Alexandria was born. That first daughter, Carrie, died when she was just a week old.
“I look to her as the guardian angel when both my kids are traveling around the world,” Schulz said. “They studied abroad and they are adventurers.”
As for their mother, she is looking at possibly again using her skills in health care. And her work continues at The Oaks. While some might imagine she is an avid golfer, Schulz says, “I play, but I am not a passionate golfer.” What she is passionate about is dancing — ballet, to be specific. She has danced since the age of 16 and once wanted to be a professional ballerina. Before the pandemic, she was taking classes with 13-year-olds, but now enjoys private lessons.
“What I find is that it’s wonderful for my physical health and gives me great stretching, but it’s great for my brain,” Schulz said. “I have to remember combinations and that really works my brain. I’ve noticed when I’m not dancing, I’m not as sharp and when I am, I am...
“I have taken ballet classes all my life, and I’m not any better than when I started. I’m 65 years old. I love it, but I’m certainly not going to perform again.”
She might speak with certainty on performing ballet again, but running for office is a different story.
“I’m going to hold that one,” she answered when asked if her future plans included politics. “...I’m not ruling it out. I feel like if I choose to look at serving in public office again, I would like to look at something on the state level.”
