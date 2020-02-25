COVINGTON — District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz last week announced plans to run for a fourth term on the Newton County Board of Commissioners.
Schulz, a Democrat, said she looks forward to continuing to build on the financial strength achieved by the Board of Commissioners over the past four years.
“For the first time in many years, fiscal discipline has restored Newton County to financial stability,” Schulz said in a released statement. “We have stabilized our budget with a healthy fund balance, and I believe we now need to begin to explore the possibility of a millage reduction while providing current and future services to our citizens.”
Schulz also said the commissioners have worked to develop and establish a culture of trust and to plan for the future in a more transparent, collaborative, accountable and meaningful way. “We have also tackled and moved forward from some challenging issues of the past in a way that protects resources and communities for years to come,” she said.
In the area of greater transparency, Schulz noted a number of steps taken by the county, including:
• Implementation of a Financial Transparency Module on the county website to show how tax dollars are spent;
• Newton County 101 — a series of educational programs created to inform citizens about county government; and
• Regular county-wide town hall meetings where citizens can get more feedback from elected officials.
Schulz also pointed to the conducting of a needs assessment from citizens and development of a strategic plan that helped to streamline the county budget process and create a higher level of accountability in decision-making.
Other accomplishments over the past four years include: Completion of a new Juvenile Community Resource Center, Ag Center, Judicial Center expansion, and Westside Precinct and Tax Commissioner’s Office. Projects in the works include a Senior Services expansion, Animal Services expansion, and construction of Fire Station No. 8 on the north side of the county.
In the area of human services, Schulz said she continues to be a dedicated member of the Mental Health Task Force along with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. She said the county has been awarded two mental health grants to help reduce the number of mentally ill residents who wind up in the criminal justice system. Most recently the county received the County Justice Peer Learning Network grant to help reduce the number of mentally ill in local jails and to explore racial and ethnic disparities affecting arrests, incarcerations and treatment options.
“It is my hope moving forward to continue working together on the Mental Health Task Force with the ultimate goal of establishing a Behavioral Crisis Center to safely divert those with mental illness from the criminal justice system,” she said.
Schulz was first elected in 2008. She holds advanced certifications as a county commissioner and was awarded the Silver Standard of Excellence certification for advanced continuing education from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government. She serves on the Executive Committee for the ACCG and as the BOC’s representative on Newton County’s Solid Waste Authority. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and a master’s from Vanderbilt University.
Schulz and her husband, Dick, are owners of The Oaks golf course in Porterdale, and she is a licensed nurse practitioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.