CONYERS - As the Conyers Police Department, and Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and Rockdale County Fire and Rescue are doing, National EMS is taking steps to ensure the safety of both patients and EMS personnel in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Huey Atkins, vice president of operations for National EMS, talked about what the ambulance company that serves Rockdale County is doing.
"As emergency medical responders, we continually train for and are equipped to respond to infectious diseases," Atkins said. "Our EMTs and paramedics are showing great dedication as they continue to deliver much-needed care to our patients and the Rockdale community. It is our highest priority to provide them with the training and equipment necessary to protect themselves and their patients."
National EMS personnel are trained to follow practices and procedures set by the local and state public health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) to limit exposure to contagions and keep ambulance crews and patients safe.
"Per CDC and public health recommendations, National EMS has instituted additional screening questions for our dispatch centers to identify potential patients who exhibit symptoms or travel history consistent with contact with COVID-19," Atkins said. "Our crews are required to don full personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes N95 masks, face shield-safety googles, and gowns or protective suits and gloves, when treating patients who are exhibiting symptoms consistent with the virus or may have come into contact the virus. Crews are trained regularly on proper donning and doffing of PPE and that training has been refreshed within the past weeks. Crews use the correct PPE for the correct patient on every transport. We also have a robust policy on cleaning, disinfection and decontamination of our ambulances and the ambulance equipment."
As an additional decontamination procedure, National EMS uses an AeroClave unit on ambulances with suspected contamination and on a regular schedule for all units. The AeroClave unit is a compact system placed in the ambulance that sprays disinfecting mist over all areas of the vehicle. The system was provided to National EMS by the Georgia Department of Public Health through its participation in the Infectious Disease Transport Network (IDTN).
As a member of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Infectious Disease Transport Network, National EMS has demonstrated that the agency has trained employees and has policies in place to manage infection control, appropriate PPE, waste management and appropriately trained staffing with ongoing training programs.
"Throughout this evolving process, National EMS is working with the county health departments and the Georgia Department of Public Health, which are providing guidelines and updating information to all health care partners, including hospitals and local first responders," Atkins said. "We are also in regular direct contact with our local first responder and hospital partners to coordinate preparations and response."
