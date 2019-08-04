CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriffs’ Office as well as Fire-Rescue and Conyers Police Department will host the National Night Out event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Johnson Park.
The event allows residents of all ages and public safety members to have a one-on-one conversation and an up close view of equipment that is used to keep the community safe.
Safety information will be distributed through demonstrations and presentations that will benefit the public by ensuring their neighborhood stays protected.
National Night Out provides an opportunity to bring public safety and residents together under positive circumstances.
Participants at this year’s event include Rockdale County Fire-Rescue, Rockdale County Sheriffs’ Office, Rockdale Emergency Management, Conyers Police Department and National EMS.
National Night Out is an annual outreach initiative with the goal to build partnerships and engagement within the Conyers area.
For more information on the event, feel free to contact Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency at 770-278-8453.