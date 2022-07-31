Samuel Sandoval, one of the last surviving Navajo Code Talkers who served during World War II, died Friday, according to a release from the Navajo Nation.

During the war, Sandoval was one of hundreds of young Navajo men recruited to use an 813-word code based on the native Navajo language to send and receive military communications in the South Pacific Theater.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos