Navy Capt. Douglas M. Bridges Jr. has retired from the Navy after serving honorably for 29 years.
Bridges last served as commanding officer with the business systems center, Naval Supply Systems Command in Mechanicsburg, Penn.
Bridges is the son of Douglas M. Bridges Sr. and Velma L. Bridges of Atlanta. He is the brother of Lewis B. Harris of Jonesboro, Yowanda Exum of Conyers, and Andre D. Bridges of Atlanta. He is the nephew of Earnest and Betty White of Ellenwood.
The captain is a 1987 graduate of Charles Lincoln Harper High School in Atlanta. He earned a bachelor's degree in 1992 from Florida Agricultural And Mechanical University in Tallahassee, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.