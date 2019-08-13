NCCA FFA named 2019 3-Star Chapter by National FFA

COVINGTON — Newton College & Career Academy’s FFA program has once again been named a 3-Star Chapter by the National FFA Organization. This is the highest ranking an FFA chapter can receive in the Star program and marks the second consecutive year that the school has been recognized with a 3-Star designation.
“I’m proud to say that along with our students, we have created a culture of success for a total agricultural education program,” said Marcus Pollard, FFA advisor at NCCA. “There are many aspects to an agricultural education program, and it’s my belief that we’re successful in all of those areas, as evident in the 3-Star chapter recognition from the National FFA Organization. We strive to create a program that cultivates premier leadership, personal growth, and career success in our students, as well as a program that our community can be proud of. I’m very proud of the accomplishments of our students.”
The FFA Star program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. Chapters that received star ratings will be recognized at the 2019 National FFA Convention and Expo, Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.
“Receiving the honor of being named a National Gold, e-Star Chapter is a direct reflection of the dedication and hard work that our members have put into the chapter,” added NCCA FFA advisor Cecily Gunter. “As advisors, we have worked hard to build opportunities for our students and it’s so rewarding to see their success and ideas flourish. It is truly a blessing to serve as their advisor.”
“It’s no surprise that our FFA programs are being recognized at the national level,” said Dr. Tim Schmitt, director of CTAE and Workforce Innovation for Newton County School System. “Our agriculture students and teachers are passionate about the work they do and that passion shines everyday.”
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.