Newton College & Career Academy's NCCA’s Team 8682N is comprised of five seniors and two juniors. The seniors are: Noah Geiger, Madison Forss, Natalie Henderson, Santiago Jaramillo, and Noah Larson. Bobby Stephens and Emma Grace Lumpkin are both juniors who will return next year.

COVINGTON — Newton College & Career Academy’s Team 8682N was recently named winner of the 2023 VRC High School State Championship and is now headed to the World Championships in Dallas, Texas, in April

The team qualified for the state championship through several performances during the regular season and emerged as one of the best in Georgia heading into the state title meet. They solidified their place as the number one team in Georgia by winning the state tournament and walking away with the State Championship Excellence Award.

