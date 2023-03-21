dhakiya knights(1).jpg

Shown here, l-r, are NCCA Principal Chad Walker; Mercer University, Senior Assistant Director Of Admissions and Scholarships Jackie Atchison; Dhakiya Knights; and her mom, Herline Knights.

COVINGTON — Newton High School and NCCA STEM Institute senior, Dhakiya Knights has had a week to remember. First, she was announced as the Newton High School Class of 2023 valedictorian. Then just a few days later she learned her college education would be fully funded as she was awarded the full-ride Stamps Scholarship to attend Mercer University. The Stamps Scholarship program will pay both full tuition and fees plus room and board, and also provide Knights with a free Apple iPad. In addition, the Stamps Scholar benefit includes up to a $16,000 enrichment stipend over four years to support study abroad, undergraduate research, unpaid internships, and conference fees and travel.

“I was shocked and excited to learn I had earned this scholarship,” said Knights. “This really takes the weight off the financial pressures of college.”

