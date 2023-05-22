Bobby Stephens.jpg

Bobby Stephens will study engineering and programming at the Governor's Honors Program this summer

 Special Photo

Eastside High School and NCCA Stem Institute junior Bobby Stephens will head to Georgia Southern University in Statesboro in June to participate in the prestigious 2023 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program.

The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program is a residential summer program for skilled, knowledgeable and talented high school sophomores and juniors. GHP offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.

