The Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association announced that Newton College & Career Academy teacher Dr. Cecily Gunter is the recipient of the 2021 Georgia Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award.
This award program distinguishes teachers who are conducting the highest quality agricultural education programs. It recognizes leadership in civic, community, agriculture/agribusiness and professional activities.
“Receiving the Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award for 2021 was a great honor, said Gunter. “I have had the privilege to work with and learn from some truly remarkable agriculture teachers throughout my career who have been instrumental in my success. This recognition would not have been possible without their support and help over the years. I would also like to thank my administration, fellow agriculture teachers, and the Newton County School System for always supporting my program and ideas.
According to NCCA Principal Chad Walker, Gunter’s award is much-deserved.
“Every associate deserves a champion like Dr. Gunter—hardworking, dedicated and compassionate about her associates. It’s always fun to visit her class to see what hands-on activity they are doing. Dr. Cecily Gunter is more than deserving to be the Agriculture Teacher of the Year!”
“I love being a teacher and seeing the impact that agricultural education can have on a student's life and in our community,” said Gunter. “I have enjoyed seeing the agricultural education programs grow over the last 10 years in Newton County and look forward to continuing to see even greater growth and accomplishments in the future.”
“Dr. Gunter is one of the hardest working teachers I have had the pleasure to work with in 20-plus years in this business,” said Dr. Tim Schmitt, NCSS director of CTAE and Workforce Innovation. “Her passion for teaching and commitment to Agriculture Education is unmatched and Newton County Schools is very lucky to have her. I am thrilled that GVATA has recognized her dedication and leadership by naming her the 2021 Georgia Agriculture Teacher of the Year.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
