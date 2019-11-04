COVINGTON — Newton County Fire Services partnered with The American Red Cross for a Smoke Detector Safety Blitz, installing 132 smoke detectors in 58 homes on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Newton County Fire Services employees, Red Cross workers and volunteers worked throughout the day to ensure the life-saving devices were available to whoever was in need. Two-hundred fire alarms were donated to the campaign by the American Red Cross.
Newton County Fire Safety Specialist James Franklin organized the event, which impacted 174 residents.
“I would like to thank The American Red Cross and all the volunteers who helped make this campaign a great success,” Franklin said. “Any time we can work together to make our community safer is a benefit to the citizens of Newton County.”
If you or someone you know is in need of a smoke alarm, a battery replacement, or have any questions on fire safety please contact James Franklin at 678-212-5411 or Newton County Fire Services at 770-784-2116.
It is the goal of Newton County Fire Services to educate citizens on the importance of early warning and Fire Safety to help reduce injury and death during fires.