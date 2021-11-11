211031_halloween_sexoffenders_2021_0110.jpg

Deputy Veronica Williams and other officers hosted the Oct. 31 Sex Offender Compliance Check to ensure that high-risk sex offenders are supervised during Halloween activities.

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Supervision, hosted the 15th Annual Sex Offender Compliance Check for registered sex offenders residing in the Newton County area on Oct. 31.

Deputy Veronica Williams, alongside probation and parole officers, hosted this annual event to ensure high-risk sex offenders are appropriately supervised while families participate in Halloween festivities. The NCSO’s Sex Offender Compliance Check was initiated in 2006 and became part of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association’s annual initiative, Operation Watchful Eye, in 2015.

This year, Operation Watchful Eye involved 66 Georgia sheriffs. There was a total of 35 sex offenders arrested and 51 warrants issued across the state of Georgia from Oct. 25, through Nov. 1.

In Newton County, there are currently 325 registered sex offenders. No arrests were made in the community during this year’s event.

A current list of registered sex offenders can be accessed on the NCSO’s website at www.newtonsheriffga.org.

