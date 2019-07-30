COVINGTON— The Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosted its eighth annual Back to School Supply Giveaway this past Saturday.
Sheriff Ezell Brown reported that the Sheriff’s Office was able to provide bookbags, school supplies and even some hair cuts and vision tests to approximately 5,000 students in Newton County, helping to prepare them for the new school year.
“Education is our greatest and most effective weapon in our efforts to serve and protect citizens,” said Brown. “We value or partnership with Newton County Schools and say thank you to everyone who came to the supply giveaway.”
“This year we will strive to think big, exceed the average, do the impossible, become the invincible, be the unstoppable, crush all our tests and be the best in the 2019-20 school year,” said Newton County Board of Education Chairwoman Shakila Henderson-Baker.
Bookbags and supplies were purchased or funded completely by community donations.
Newton County students will return to class on Thursday on Aug. 1.
The NCSO supports several youth programs (such as C.H.A.M.P.S.) and is always accepting and depending on community donations.
Visit www.newtonsheriffga.org/outreach.html to learn more about community involvement.