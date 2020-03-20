COVINGTON — Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Newton County community has responded like many small towns across America where residents reach out to help one another. Local organizations and groups joined hands this week to provide sack lunches to children in need while the school system is closed.
On Monday, March 16, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Housing Authority of the City of Covington – alongside other concerned citizens – to provide sack lunches to children living at the Housing Authority. This partnership provided more than 100 sack lunches handed out on Monday.
Since then, the number of provided lunches has grown to more than 700. All the food included in the sack lunches were donated.
“On a normal Monday or Tuesday, our C.H.A.M.P.S. and Community Outreach divisions would be in the Newton County School System working with students. This week is far from normal,” Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “Those students are not in school; they are at home. Unfortunately, many of those students rely on school lunches to meet their nutritional needs.
“When we heard a group of concerned citizens was coming together to feed the children, we joined forces," Brown added. "Our hope is this will continue so our kids will not go hungry.”
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the following organizations and individuals to help feed the children:
Shakila Henderson-Baker, Newton County Board of Education representative and chairwoman; Bethlehem Baptist Church; Debbie Hillman, Newton County community advocate; members from CTO AKA; Sherri Washington, Rockdale County commissioner; Newton County educators Rodrick Baker, Kia Clark Waters, Pat Sheppard, Carolyn Dixon, Shaun Dixon and Taticasejuana Stevens; Cassandra Brooks, Head Start director; JaQuila Butler, Kourageous Black Girl Mentor Group Bold Ministries; Jeffrey Johnson, Newton County BOE District 4 candidate; J.C. Henderson, Newton County District 4 commissioner; Chi Tau Omega Alpha Kappa Sorority Inc.; New Rock Legal Society; New Rock Top Ladies of Distinction; Rockdale/Newton NCNW; National Panhellenic Members from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Kappa Alpha PSI Fraternity Inc.; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.; and local Newton County YMCA.
