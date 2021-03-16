The Newton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating 29-year-old Kentavious Antonio Hill, a disabled person diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia disorder, who was last seen at 8 p.m. on March 15 at a residence located off Joe Ewing Drive in Covington. Hill is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt and black sandals.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kentavious Hill, please contact 911 or the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 770-784-2100.
