COVINGTON — The Newton County School System is offering additional academic support to high school students in math via its newly created Expert Teachers Bureau.
According to the school system, a dynamic group of teachers has been designated from the school district to help students after school via Zoom in the following courses:
• Foundations of Algebra
• Algebra I
• Algebra I - Advanced
• Accelerated Algebra I/Geometry A
• Geometry
• Accelerated Geometry B/Algebra II
• Algebra II
• College Readiness Mathematics
• Pre-Calculus
• Accelerated Pre-Calculus
• AP Calculus AB
Students will be able to get additional support from a teacher to understand and master a standard as well as get homework support.
“I strongly believe we have to do all we can to make sure students receive the support they can, especially now. The Expert Teachers Bureau is a response to the urgency of now,” said Benjamin Roundtree, the district’s Chief Academic Officer.
Please visit http://ncssetb.weebly.com/ to see the weekly schedule and to access a teacher.
